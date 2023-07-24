33rd annual Dragonfly Sprint Triathlon at Sardis Lake Aug. 26 Published 7:10 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

Cash awards will be presented at the 33rd Annual Dragonfly Sprint Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Sardis Lake in Sardis.

Awards will go to the fastest cyclist in each competition: men, women, relay male, relay female.

Presented by P.R. Event Management, the event begins at 8 a.m. on the sandy white beach at Cypress Point on the Lower Lake at Sardis Reservoir. The ½ mile swim segment of the race is always cool and refreshing for triathletes, with a sandy beach entrance and exit.

The 18-mile bike course winds through farmland and is flat except for one hill.

The 4-mile run is on flat, pastoral paved country roads with portions of a shady woodland trail.

This event is a great, late-summer triathlon, offering participants and their families an opportunity to swim, picnic, boat and explore numerous public day use areas on the lake at John W. Kyle State Park and nearby Holly Springs National Forest.

Registration is $90 per person. Cost for relay teams is $50 per relay participant. Relay Teams of 2-3 persons are encouraged to enter. Register at pr-eventmanagement.net. Proceeds will benefit a local church and a cross country team.

All participants receive a custom designed T-shirt and finishers will be presented with a custom-

designed medal. Overall winners in female and male age groups in each category will receive handcrafted custom pottery made by Susan McDonald, a Mississippi artist with Children of God Pottery Studio at French Camp Academy.

Awards will be presented at a 10:45 a.m. ceremony at the race site.

Sponsors for this year’s race are BPC Performance Coaching, Bikes Plus, Bluff City Oral Surgery, Blue Sky Couriers, Flat Hat, Gerald Emerson of Prudential Advisors, Dr. Barbara Geater Family Medicine, Hamm Built Wheels, Hook Point Brewing Company, Jimmy Reed/Marx-Bensdorf Realtors, Dr. Thomas Ratliff with West Cancer Clinic and Research Institute, Jessica Wang, DDS, Blair Parker Landscape Designs, Prairie Farms Dairy, Super Lo Foods, and media sponsor Memphis Health + Fitness magazine.

For information on the Dragonfly Sprint Triathlon, volunteering for the event or any upcoming events produced by P.R. Event Management, visit pr-eventmanagement.net or contact Pam Routh at (901) 550-2114 or pamrunsraces@gmail.com.