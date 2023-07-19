Student lands job after internship Published 6:16 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

SPHS CTE Program producing dividends

The South Panola High School Career and Technical Education Center and the The Panola Partnership have been working together for the past few years providing students the opportunity of participating in paid internships provided by several local industries.

After recently completing an internship with United Solutions, T’Marquis Marzette was offered and accepted a full-time position at United Solutions. Marzette is a program completer of advanced manufacturing. Advanced manufacturing is a two-year program offered via the Career and Technical Education program at South Panola High School.

SPHS’ CTE Advanced Manufacturing Program teaches students about safety, work ethics, machinery and basic knowledge of the industry. Students enrolled in the program are given the opportunity for a paid nine-week internship at local industries, with the goal as to better prepare students for the local, state and national workforce.