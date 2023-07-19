Panola County Jail Log Published 7:43 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

July 10

Wesley Randaris Conner, 150 MLK Dr., Batesville, held on a curfew violation – will serve two days.

John Douglas Railey, 2433 John Branch Rd., Batesville, held on a bench warrant – hold for 30 days.

Jessie Denise Smallie, 206 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, charged with simple assault and disturbance of the peace.

Kiarra Tiona Walls, 616 Sgt. Charlie Cooley Ave., Greenwood, charged with DUI (other).

July 11

Branden Shaw Rhines, 97A Chickasaw Rd., Pope, charged with with public drunkenness.

Toriun Aveun Versell, 323 Cauthen Circle, Senatobia, charged with armed robbery and grand larceny.

Shakiara Latrice Curry, 215 Draper St., Batesville, charged with trespassing.

July 12

Patrick Keith Russell, 13485 Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with sexual battery.

Deborah Lynn Ceniceros, 2018A Freeman Rd., Como, charged with disturbance of a family.

Eric Lynn Freeman, Sr., 2018A Freeman Rd., Como, charged with aggravated assault.

Camari Kason Strickling, 3392 Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, charged with aggravated assault.

Orlando Mario Oglesby, 303 Railroad St., Como, held for Emanuel City, Ga.

Exzaviau Zentrell Oliver, 217 Hwy. 51S, Como, held for Tate County authorities.

John Russell Woodall, 15630 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other), possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and held for Toms River, NJ, authorities.

July 13

Rodrekis Donnell Porter, 3313 Bill Wallace Rd., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence and petit larceny.

Desmond D’shawn Hill, 6716 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other) and no insurance.

July 14

Ta’von Marqui Watters, 361 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

Jason Montgomery, 197 Eddie Walton Rd., Como, charged with contempt of court.

Ledale William Chitwood, 685 Robinson Rd., Grenada, charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

Damonica Jaszel Davis, 309 Armstrong St, Batesville, charged with running a stop sign, disregard for traffic laws, disorderly conduct, and no insurance.

Alderius Darion Nicholson, 106 Vaughn St., Coffeeville, charged with violation of probation.

Willie Eugene Taylor, 357 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, charged with disturbance of a family.

July 15

Markavious Latravion Reed, 107 Gardenview Dr., Senatobia, charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Lillie Marie Turner, 3471 Hwy. 35, Holcomb, charged with DUI.

Jarvis J. Shoemaker, 184 Levee Dr., Charleston, charged with DUI (other).

Terry Leavon Tribble, 213 Elna Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI (other), careless driving, and speeding.

Anteariney Menae Pettis, 1000 Archive Dr., Oxford, arrested on two bench warrants.

Joseph Ronald Sarich, 409 Wilson St., charged with DUI.

Gary Scott Hester, 214 Broad St., Batesville, charged with DUI, reckless driving, and seatbelt violation.

Timothy Harris, 10757 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI and seatbelt violation.

July 16

Willie B. Small, 102 North St., Crenshaw, charged with contempt of court.

Jeremy Lynn Mills, 401 N. Court Street, Water Valley, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Michael Joel Downs, 7217 Teasdale Rd., Oakland, charged with simple domestic violence.

Rodriquez Hernandez Jamie, 4399 Aloha Ave., Memphis, charged with DUI.

Xavier Megail Louis, 3573 Hallbrook St., Memphis, charged with DUI (other) and improper child restraint.