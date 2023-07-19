Meth addiction recovery possible Published 1:25 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Methamphetamine, or “meth,” is a powerful stimulant that gives the user a strong euphoric and an energizing high. A powerful and addictive stimulant drug, meth use releases large amounts of the chemical in the brain associated with pleasure, motivation and movement, which contributes to its strong addictive qualities.

Methamphetamine was first developed in 1893 and was used in World War II to keep the men of the Allies and Axis forces awake. It wasn’t until 1919 the process to make meth was streamlined and crystal meth was developed. In 1970, meth was outlawed in the United States.

Meth can be so addictive a person may become addicted after just one use. Over time, the person using meth will keep chasing that first high by using more, building up a tolerance that requires more and more.

Methamphetamine can produce a similar effect on the body as adrenaline, causing a person to have heightened alertness and a willingness to take risks, which some find addictive.

When using meth, there are many mental and physical changes that can occur with use. Prolonged meth use can cause a dramatic shift in one’s behavior. When someone uses meth for a long time, they can experience hallucinations, causing them to see and hear things that are not there. They can become delusional and paranoid, thinking people are following them or are out to get them. This is called “meth psychosis.”

It is important to know the signs of use if you suspect a loved one of using meth. Some of the signs of meth use to look for include the following:

Weight loss

Irritability

Meth mouth (rotting teeth)

Dilated pupils

Excitement

Confusion

Sleep problems

Aggression

When someone stops using meth, they may exhibit withdrawal symptoms. Some withdrawal signs to look for are as follows:

Depression

Irritability

Changes to sleep patterns

Increased appetite

Anxiety

Paranoid thoughts

Low energy

Trouble concentrating

More than 100 million people have been affected by substance abuse this year alone – more than have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. While many people are affected by substance abuse, most don’t know where to turn for help.

If you or a loved one are struggling with Methamphetamines, reach out for help. Here are a few recovery centers to get more information: Stonewater Recovery, Oxford Treatment Center, Haven House, Oxford Treatment Center and New Life Retreat.