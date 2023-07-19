Batesville Fire Department
Published 6:47 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Batesville Fire Dept.
Call Log
July 11
8:56 a.m. – Tower Dr., DHS building, female subject experiencing chest pains.
12:54 p.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, fire alarm.
5:08 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, officer on scene reports smell of gas.
7:06 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 31 year of female with diabetic emergency.
July 12
1:04 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, male patient not breathing.
12:47 p.m. – Van Voris St., TK Supermarket, male subject is hurting all over.
11:26 p.m. – Bradford St., male subject with possible broken leg.
July 13
3:01 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 31 year old female with diabetic emergency.
5:08 a.m. – Dora St., male subject with chest pains, Lifeguard also en route.
8:10 a.m. – Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, fire alarm.
11:13 a.m. – I-55 southbound ramp, vehicle on fire.
11:45 a.m. – Broadway Trailer Park, subject bleeding after a disturbance, Lifeguard also en route.
8:19 p.m. – Public Square, 54 year old male dehydrated, Lifeguard also en route.
July 14
2:55 a.m. – Dora St., 73 year old female has fallen, Lifeguard also en route.
6:11 p.m. – Carlson Dr., WalMart, 60 year old female has passed out in grocery section.
July 15
12:20 a.m. – Hwy. 51N, Circle K store, male subject having difficulty breathing.
10:45 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Lowe’s Home Improvement, female feeling dizzy, Lifeguard also en route.
6:02 p.m. – Hwy. 35, in MHP area, two vehicle accident, no injuries reported, one vehicle in ditch.
8:20 p.m. – Westmoreland Dr., 80 year old female has fallen, life assist needed.
8:50 p.m. – Millcross Rd., automated system reporting a motor vehicle crash, negative contact with the driver.
July 16
1:24 a.m. – Hwy. 51N, Circle K store, odor of gas inside the store.
2:12 a.m. – Sunrise Cove, 38 year old female having seizures.
6:44 a.m. – Quality Inn, 42 year old male hallucinating, BPD and Lifeguard also en route.
10:47 a.m. – Martinez St., medical alarm, negative contact from patient, Lifeguard also en route.
11:11 a.m. – Martinez St., male subject throwing up.
6:49 p.m. – Hwy. 35, Love’s Truck Stop, female subject has medical emergency.
7:55 p.m. – Van Voris St., Tracy Baker is having problems breathing.
10:21 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Raceway Station, BPD officer is behind building with subject who says he took pills and needs an ambulance, Lifeguard also en route.
July 17
3:15 a.m. – Martinez St., 42 year old female complaining of ears ringing.
4:20 a.m. – Thermos Dr., Thermos Inc., fire alarm.
8:16 a.m. – Westmoreland Circle, 86 year old female unable to walk.
8:34 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 30 year old female having a diabetic emergency.
3:55 p.m. – Woods St., vehicle has hit a building.