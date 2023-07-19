Batesville Fire Department Published 6:47 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

July 11

8:56 a.m. – Tower Dr., DHS building, female subject experiencing chest pains.

12:54 p.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, fire alarm.

5:08 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, officer on scene reports smell of gas.

7:06 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 31 year of female with diabetic emergency.

July 12

1:04 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, male patient not breathing.

12:47 p.m. – Van Voris St., TK Supermarket, male subject is hurting all over.

11:26 p.m. – Bradford St., male subject with possible broken leg.

July 13

3:01 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 31 year old female with diabetic emergency.

5:08 a.m. – Dora St., male subject with chest pains, Lifeguard also en route.

8:10 a.m. – Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, fire alarm.

11:13 a.m. – I-55 southbound ramp, vehicle on fire.

11:45 a.m. – Broadway Trailer Park, subject bleeding after a disturbance, Lifeguard also en route.

8:19 p.m. – Public Square, 54 year old male dehydrated, Lifeguard also en route.

July 14

2:55 a.m. – Dora St., 73 year old female has fallen, Lifeguard also en route.

6:11 p.m. – Carlson Dr., WalMart, 60 year old female has passed out in grocery section.

July 15

12:20 a.m. – Hwy. 51N, Circle K store, male subject having difficulty breathing.

10:45 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Lowe’s Home Improvement, female feeling dizzy, Lifeguard also en route.

6:02 p.m. – Hwy. 35, in MHP area, two vehicle accident, no injuries reported, one vehicle in ditch.

8:20 p.m. – Westmoreland Dr., 80 year old female has fallen, life assist needed.

8:50 p.m. – Millcross Rd., automated system reporting a motor vehicle crash, negative contact with the driver.

July 16

1:24 a.m. – Hwy. 51N, Circle K store, odor of gas inside the store.

2:12 a.m. – Sunrise Cove, 38 year old female having seizures.

6:44 a.m. – Quality Inn, 42 year old male hallucinating, BPD and Lifeguard also en route.

10:47 a.m. – Martinez St., medical alarm, negative contact from patient, Lifeguard also en route.

11:11 a.m. – Martinez St., male subject throwing up.

6:49 p.m. – Hwy. 35, Love’s Truck Stop, female subject has medical emergency.

7:55 p.m. – Van Voris St., Tracy Baker is having problems breathing.

10:21 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Raceway Station, BPD officer is behind building with subject who says he took pills and needs an ambulance, Lifeguard also en route.

July 17

3:15 a.m. – Martinez St., 42 year old female complaining of ears ringing.

4:20 a.m. – Thermos Dr., Thermos Inc., fire alarm.

8:16 a.m. – Westmoreland Circle, 86 year old female unable to walk.

8:34 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 30 year old female having a diabetic emergency.

3:55 p.m. – Woods St., vehicle has hit a building.