Fire Log Published 5:29 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Batesville Fire Dept.

July 4

5:35 a.m. – Love’s Truck Stop, 49 year old male with head trauma, no more information at this time, Lifeguard also en route.

10:44 a.m. – Court St., 83 year old female needs lift assist.

11:37 a.m. – Shadow Lane, 48 year old female has medical emergency.

4:46 p.m. – Draper St., 84 year old female with difficulty breathing.

8:15 p.m. – Lester St., 45 year old male having a seizure, Lifeguard has an extended ETA.

10:04 p.m. – Hwy. 35N at the Hwy. 51 overpass, vehicle stuck under the bridge with power lines down in the area.

11:05 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., dumpster fire.

July 5

10:56 a.m. – Hwy. 6W, in front of Pride Hyundai, two vehicle accident.

11:03 a.m. – State Crime Lab, Hwy. 35, smell of gas or carbon monoxide in building.

1:11 p.m. – Dodge’s Store, Hwy. 6, vehicle on fire.

2:27 p.m. – Broad St., 68 year old female on the ground, Lifeguard also en route.

6:40 p.m. – Trianon St., gas smell reported.

8:56 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Waffle House, 22 year old having pain.

11:00 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Waffle House, gas leak.

July 6

7:34 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, general fire alarm.

8:20 a.m. – Bethlehem Cove, life assist only.

2:32 p.m. – Bradford St., 59 year old male reporting weakness.

6:51 p.m. – Vance St., 58 year old female with leg pain.

9:33 p.m. – Tiger Dr., Lions Club, 67 year old female having difficulty breathing.

July 7

5:14 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, commercial fire alarm.

9:16 a.m. – Vance St., infant bleeding from the mouth.

10:23 a.m. – Ozbirn St., male subject has been stabbed, BPD also en route.

11:38 a.m. – Lester St., 45 year old male has fallen.

July 8

1:54 p.m. – Broad St., male subject has a medical emergency.

10:43 p.m. – Pollard St., burglar alarm, no response from alarm company, no other information available.

12:56 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & Bethlehem Rd., vehicle accident, car is underwater, occupants are trapped.

1:04 p.m. – I-55, near Exit 243, vehicle accident with 18-wheeler and car, unknown injuries, unknown entrapment.

3:38 p.m. – Van Voris St., TK’s Supermarket, 68 year old male with a headache.

11:07 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, Classic Cars Warehouse, smoke alarm.

July 9

12:09 a.m. – Oak Leigh Dr., residential fire alarm.

11:25 a.m. – Martinez St., smoke/fire alarm.

6:44 p.m. – Ivy Gordon Dr., female subject having difficulty breathing.