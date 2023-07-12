Educational Forum for candidates Saturday at Macedonia

Published 12:34 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

By Staff reports

A candidate’s Educational Forum is scheduled for Saturday, July 15, at Macedonia Concord Community Center, located at 8302 Curtis Rd., west of Batesville.

The forum is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. with candidates for District 1 Supervisor, followed by Constable Post 1, District 4 Supervisor, District 5 Supervisor, District 3 Supervisor, and then District 2 Supervisor.

At 1 p.m. the schedule calls for speeches from candidates for Constable Post 2, then Coroner, Circuit Clerk, Chancery Clerk, and Tax Assessor/Collector.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The candidates for sheriff are scheduled to begin speaking at 3 p.m.

Following those addresses, candidates for all other offices, county and statewide, will have the microphone.

More News

Batesville Main Street Association chosen for state placemaking project

MaKinzie Welch to compete at state pageant

Sun Trackers

Candidate Forum Thursday at Civic Center

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow