Educational Forum for candidates Saturday at Macedonia Published 12:34 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

A candidate’s Educational Forum is scheduled for Saturday, July 15, at Macedonia Concord Community Center, located at 8302 Curtis Rd., west of Batesville.

The forum is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. with candidates for District 1 Supervisor, followed by Constable Post 1, District 4 Supervisor, District 5 Supervisor, District 3 Supervisor, and then District 2 Supervisor.

At 1 p.m. the schedule calls for speeches from candidates for Constable Post 2, then Coroner, Circuit Clerk, Chancery Clerk, and Tax Assessor/Collector.

The candidates for sheriff are scheduled to begin speaking at 3 p.m.

Following those addresses, candidates for all other offices, county and statewide, will have the microphone.