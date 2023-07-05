Darby earns Doctor of Optometry degree Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Charla Darby, O.D., of Enid was among 133 students recently awarded the Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis.

Darby graduated Magna Cum Laude and was named a member of Beta Sigma Kappa, an honor awarded to students who demonstrate exceptional academic achievement.

She also earned the Dr. William M. Dickerson Endowed Leadership Award, which comes with a $1,000 monetary award, for demonstrating leadership qualities and to honor a graduate’s commitment to pursuing an optometry career in private practice.

Darby is the daughter of Charley and Lisa Darby. She is a graduate of North Delta School and the University of Mississippi.

Optometrists are independent, primary health care providers who specialize in the examination, diagnosis, treatment and management of diseases/disorders of the visual system, the eye and associated structures, as well as the diagnosis of related systemic conditions.

Southern College of Optometry was established in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1932. SCO is an independent, not-for-profit institution of higher education with more than 500 students and residents from 40 states.