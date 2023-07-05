Clarence Wilborn Tapley, Jr., 81 Published 11:21 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Clarence Wilborn “Tap” Tapley, Jr., 81, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Trace Extended Care and Rehab in Houston, MS. He was born in Charleston on May 8, 1942, to Jewel Whitten Tapley and Clarence Wilborn Tapley, Sr.

Clarence loved sports and was an all-state athlete in high school. He enjoyed deer hunting, working in his vegetable garden, working on engines, and fixing things. He also enjoyed listening to gospel music, especially the Kingsmen Quartet. A devoted family man, Clarence especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their activities.

Clarence had a servant’s heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. He was regarded by many as the best friend a person could have. This was reflected in his profession as a public servant. Clarence was a fireman with Senatobia Fire Department for forty-seven years, serving as Chief Deputy.

He was a law enforcement officer for a total of twenty-six years, serving with Tate County Sheriff’s Department, where he served as Chief Deputy for eight years and with Northwest MS Community College as a Campus Police Officer, for eighteen years, until his retirement.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, which includes his wife of sixty-one years, Merita Mitchell Tapley of Senatobia; one son, Cass Tapley (Mary Claire) of Houston; three grandchildren, Magen Wooten (Jacob) of Pheba, , Chloe Tapley and Channing Tapley, of Houston; and two great-grandchildren, Sutton Grace Wooten and Tucker Wooten. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at Ray-Nowell Funeral Home – Senatobia Chapel, at 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 8. Visitation will be at Ray-Nowell Funeral Home – Senatobia Chapel, from 6-8 p.m., on Friday, July 7. Interment will follow the service on Saturday, at Adam’s Arbor Cemetery in Tallahatchie County.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Senatobia Fire Department, 137 North Front Street, Senatobia, MS 38668. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to serve the Tapley family during this difficult time.