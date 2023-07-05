Beauty of the souls left behind Published 5:08 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

Listen to the beauty of knowing souls left behind.

Yesterday is gone, tomorrow is yet to come.

The land is dry and filled with worms ready to devour the waste left behind.

Thunder is moving like a bowling ball rolling across the sky, rain come fast and serious with tree continue to fall, for away from human eyes, but the ears hear the movement of wind blowing the leaves in the trees

Praying for a renewed spirit filled with love and humble grace.

Thorn and thistle prick the little heart reminding the flesh, you are still alive. Out of doors the beauty shows the light of day

Out of doors the beauty shows the light of day. A few steps forward a heavy limb falls as if from the sky, drop in to the ground as if it was always there.

Scary know, surprising yes, on such a beautiful day beware of your surroundings with servant prayers.

The trees tell a story of tomorrow, as we live a life that man continues to destroy.

Children have become a whisper that no one seems to hear. They have become seed sprouts that no one wants to rain to become tall and fill with the joy of humanity.