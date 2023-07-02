Ronald Ray Boyette, 55 Published 5:54 pm Sunday, July 2, 2023

Ronald Ray Boyette, 55, passed away June 28, 2023. at Baptist Memorial Hospital DeSoto.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, July 2, at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. Mr. Boyette was buried at McIvor Cemetery.

Ronald was born Nov. 5, 1967, to the late Jimmy and Geneva Lee Boyette in Batesville. Ronald worked in the HVAC industry. He was a hard-working man who took care of his brother as well. In his spare-time he enjoyed fishing, working on cars, and playing with his grandchildren. He was of the Pentecostal faith.

The family who will miss him most includes his children, Jessica Eggert of Pope, Brett Boyette of Scott City, MO.; siblings, Debbie Patton (Leon), Rita Locke (Larry), Scotty Boyette (Zenda), Donald Boyette (Kim); grandchildren, Tristan Boyette, Zoey Eggert, Brooklyn Eggert; one great grandchild on the way, Evelyn Brooke Boyette.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Dale Boyette, Randy Wayne Boyette, and one sister, Jimmie Faye Boyette.