Nicholas Hayden Whitworth, 31 Published 5:51 pm Sunday, July 2, 2023

Nicholas Hayden Whitworth, 31, of Batesville, passed away Saturday July 1, 2023, in Coldwater.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 5, at 2 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from noon until the hour of service. Interment will follow in Forrest Memorial Park.