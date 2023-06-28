Passing of an era in Methodist churches Published 2:34 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

It has been a busy week in the Mt. Olivet and surrounding communities. Cold Springs United Methodist Church had their final service on Sunday, June 25. Many from Mt. Olivet were able to attend that service.

On Thursday, June 22, the Pan Gens had their picnic style meeting at Mt. Olivet. There was no shortage of food or fellowship. I was asked to give the history of the church and cemetery.

The church actually dates back to 1838 at a place called Bear Skull. I think that I have written before that an actual bear skull was found there and a one room log school house was built there by several openings and a little stream of water known as Bear Skull Branch.

My nephew, when a teenager, remembered stopping many times there to drink from the cold clear water when they were quail hunting.

The Mt. Olivet Community has sent out six young men who became Methodist Ministers one of whom was my brother, Ellis Palmertree. He had an interesting life.

Drafted into World War II when he was 18, he was captured in the first battle he was in. The Germans found out that he was a Mississippi farm boy and put him in charge of their cows.

The weather is so cold in Germany that they kept their cows indoors. They gave him a nice warm bed and fed him well. Shortly after becoming a civilian he began seminary.

Mt. Olivet Community had 15 young men in that World War. Edward Earl Franklin was killed in action and first cousin Ely Anderson died shortly after being discharged.

The Pan-Gens have been invited back to Mt. Olivet when they get their 2024 schedule.

Saturday night, Debbie, Phil Tidwell and friends sponsored a fish fry at the church. Like all events at Mt. Olivet it was well received. I was told that Robert Patterson is excellent at frying fish.

On Saturday I attended the funeral at James (Sonny) Wilson. His beloved wife was inseparable. You never saw one without the other. In his quiet voice he spoke many words of wisdom.

Sunday was the last service at Cold Springs United Methodist Church. As a little girl, I remember playing for many summer revivals. Suzanne Cooper, a student of mine, became their pianist after she had taken lessons after a short while.

The men of the church have resumed their first of the month breakfast on Sunday, July 2, at 7 a.m. It has been reported that there are several very good cooks among the group.

Mt. Olivet will celebrate their first Sunday as Global Methodist Church on Sunday, July 9. Sunday School will begin at 9:45 followed by worship at 11:00 a.m. After worship service William Bolton and Shipp Sissell will cook hamburgers and hotdogs. Church members will furnish desserts. There will be a bouncy house for young ones.

An old era has passed, and Mt. Olivet is entering a new era. There is a lot of unknown as we enter into this new phase. It is up to the people to continue working together to make this venture a success.

The Panola County Singing will convene on Sunday, Sept. 24. As most of you know, we had two deaths in our church family, and I had a very strange little accident while dusting the piano. It was unfortunate because I had made arrangements for the Black Jack group, The Pentecostal Church, Steve McGregory and Linda, Michael Dixon’s group and of course my Mt. Olivet Choir.

There were possibly others that might have performed. Pass the word, that we might get this same group, plus others.

Take care, stay well. Call or text anytime @ 901-828-8824.