Robert Lee Durdin, Sr., 79 Published June 23, 2023

Robert Lee Durdin, Sr., 79, of Senatobia, passed away Wednesday June 21, 2023.

A memorial service will be held Sunday June 25, at 2 p.m. at Senatobia Church of God.

Robert was born June 26, 1943, in DeSoto County to the late Clayton and Maggie Sanders Durdin. He was a 1961 graduate of Independence High School where he proudly wore #22 as a halfback. He was also a member of the FFA. An electrician by trade, Robert worked for the Chromcraft Corperation for 43 years and as a small engine repairman on the side. He loved to tell jokes, fish, hunt, and dance.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his siblings, Larkin Durdin, Walter “W.J.” Durdin, Wallace “Hop” Durdin, Margaret Durdin, Elizabeth Durdin, Joe Durdin, Wirt Durdin, James Durdin, Ruth Moore, Betty Anne Benge, and Henry Durdin.

He leaves to cherish his memory, four childrlen, Ray Durdin (Ladye), of Senatobia, Ron Durdin (Barbara), of Water Valley, Lee Durdin, of DeSoto County, and Pat Dover (Perry), of Senatobia, two sisters-in-law, Beth Durdin, of Warner Robbins, GA and Alliene Durdin, of Marion, AR, thirteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.