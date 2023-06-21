Property Transfers Published 7:25 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Property transfers between June 12 -16, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

John Rowsey to Christopher and Jennifer Tutor, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Frank and Patricia Utz to Rocky and Tiffany Hudson, Northeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Jennifer Carr to James Don Caudle, A parcel in the Northeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Deep End, LLC to Deep End Holdings, LLC, 185 Mount Olivet Rd.

Randi Melton to Geoffrey Melton, Part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter and part of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Christopher and Halie Pike to Frandrika Glasper, Lot 90, Section A, Lakewood Villages Subdivision.

Mary Jo and James Warren to Kim Beloate and Brayden Locke, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 8, Range 7 West.

John W. Hardy to Bobby L. Sanford, A parcel in Section 2, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Stacy Hundhausen to Stacy Hundhausen and Gloria Gifford, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Fred Wilkins to Chancie Toliver, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 10 South, Range 5 West and the Southeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Donna Lee to Chancie Toliver, et al., Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 10 South, Range 5 West and the Southeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Chancie Toliver to Land Pearl Ventures, LLC, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 10 South, Range 5 West and the Southeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Margaret Ann Clemons to Margaret Ann and Sherman Clemons, A parcel in Section 5, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Estate of Eddie Lois Clark, Deceased, to Myldred Clark Lamberth, Part of the West Half of Lot 4, Block 7, Original Town of Batesville.

Estate of Eddie Lois Clark, Deceased, to Pearline Diggs, et al., Part of the West Half of Lot 4, Block 7, Original Town of Batesville.

Heirs of Martin Steven Little to Bobbie Lynn and Gerald Little, West Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 27 North, Range 2 East and the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

William Sanders to Delmar and Melody Smith, A fractional part of Northwest Quarter and the Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Joshua and Kimberly Ledbetter to Jerry and Kimberly Pierce, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Treasurer Loans of Batesville, Inc. to Joshua and Kimberly Ledbetter, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 8 West and also a fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Angela and Luke Woodruff to Jenny Carr, Lot 42, First Addition to Sunrise Hill Subdivision.

Walter Mayer to Schaefer Land Holdings, LLC, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Sharon Williams to James Lee, Two tracts of land in Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Bruce McCaig to James and Ashley Lynn, Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Bob and Margaret O’Guin to Donna Ladd, Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

First Judicial District

Joseph and Paula Higdon to William Edlin, 54.50 acres in the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

Christine Dailey to Alice Mae Freeman, A parcel in Section 29, Township 6, Range 7.

Jeanette Coleman to Jeanette Coleman, et al., The North part of Lot 82 and Block 23 in the Juanita Reservation.

Ralph and Betty Weaver to Tonya and Hal Munson, Part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Anthony and Minnie Jean Birge to Shaunra Orr, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.