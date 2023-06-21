Locals receive Foundation scholarships Published 8:26 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

On May 30 at the Northwest Senatobia campus, Northwest Mississippi Community College Foundation awarded scholarships during their annual signings. The Northwest Foundation has awarded 606 scholarships in the amount of $569,050 for the 2023-2024 academic year. The Foundation currently monitors 411 named scholarship endowments and are appreciative to faithful scholarship sponsors.

Congratulations to the following scholarship recipients: (first row L-R) Macy Appleton of Batesville, The Shoot for the Heart Nursing Scholarship; Jemiryah Nelson of Sardis, The Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association Endowed Scholarship; Sabria Henley of Sardis, The Russell Hadskey Endowed Scholarship; Sophia West of Como, The First Horizon Bank Endowed Scholarship; Abby Zaccheo of Como, The Leonard Morris Endowed Scholarship; (second row L-R) Jamarion Maddin of Crenshaw, The Donald Lee Key Endowed Scholarship; Taylor Sullivan of Batesville, The Mary Alice Moorman Endowed Scholarship; Madeline Cosby of Courtland, The J. E. Spurlock Endowed Scholarship; Garrett Robison of Batesville, The Robert A. and Cathryn M. Hyde Endowed Scholarship; Janashia McKinney of Batesville, The George Max Lee, Jr. Endowed Scholarship; Jayden Smith of Batesville, The Dr. David M. Haraway Endowed Scholarship; and Lamarria Webb of Como, The Inez Carter Fancher Endowed Scholarship. (NWCC)