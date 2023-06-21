Locals on MSU honors lists Published 3:05 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Mississippi State University has announced more than 4,000 students were named to the spring 2023 President’s List. Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework.

Panola County students included on the list are:

From Batesville: Amelia Clark, Hunter Hudson, Bryson Reeves, and Alyssa Swindle.

From Como: Gavin Logazino, Judith Meeks, and Grant Borgognoni.

From Courtland: Anna Whaley.

From Pope: Addison Lawrence.

From Sardis: Bowen Goff, Kaylee Williams, and Benton Kirkland.

Mississippi State University has announced more than 2,300 students were named to the spring 2023 Deans’ List. Deans’ List students achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework.

Panola County students included on the list are:



From Batesville: Kylie Stephens, Rayven Williamson, Anna McCain, Hugh Covington, Jay Cossey

From Courtland: Tylynn Holman, Tania Towns, and Hannah Selvy.

From Como: Walter Ruby.

From Pope: Amanda Lamb.