Locals graduate at Mississippi State Published 3:06 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

More than 4,100 students are on the spring 2023 graduation list at Mississippi State University. The following Panola County students are included in the graduation ceremony:

From Courtland; Shamyra Edmond, Bachelor of Accountancy from Adkerson School of Accountancy; LaNyse Gleaton, Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude from College of Education; Tania Towns, Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from College of Veterinary Medicine; and Anna Whaley, Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude from College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

From Sardis: Benton Kirkland, Bachelor of Applied Science Magna Cum Laude from Academic Affairs; Wesley Davis, Bachelor of Science from Bagley College of Engineering; Jeremy Hardin, Bachelor of Science from College of Education.

From Batesville: Hunter Hudson, Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude from College of Arts and Sciences; Valerie McCain, Bachelor of Science from College of Arts and Sciences.

