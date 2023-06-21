Locals graduate at Mississippi State

Published 3:06 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

By Staff reports

MSU grads (Mississippi State Athletics photo)

More than 4,100 students are on the spring 2023 graduation list at Mississippi State University. The following Panola County students are included in the graduation ceremony:

From Courtland; Shamyra Edmond, Bachelor of Accountancy from Adkerson School of Accountancy; LaNyse Gleaton, Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude from College of Education; Tania Towns, Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from College of Veterinary Medicine; and Anna Whaley, Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude from College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

From Sardis: Benton Kirkland, Bachelor of Applied Science Magna Cum Laude from Academic Affairs; Wesley Davis, Bachelor of Science from Bagley College of Engineering; Jeremy Hardin, Bachelor of Science from College of Education.

From Batesville: Hunter Hudson, Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude from College of Arts and Sciences; Valerie McCain, Bachelor of Science from College of Arts and Sciences.

Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of approximately 23,000 students. 

