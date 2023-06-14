Wild Thangz win first place Published 2:17 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

The Batesville Wild Thangz softball team won the J.P. Hudson Batesville Bash 6&Under division over the weekend. The team will play in the Dizzy Dean State Championship tournament later this month. Pictured are team members (front, from left) Brinlee Brown, Millie Baker, Penelope Taylor, Lakyn Cook (assistant manager), Ava Rose Moore, (back) Paisley Doubleday, Madi Cook, Catalina Moore, Georgia Ware, Karla Roden, Aubrey Bland, Fowler Burkes, and Mills Burks. Coaches are Morgan Moore, Jason Moore, Trip Baker, Kayln Cook, and Tyler Brown. (Glennie Pou)