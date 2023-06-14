Thanks to volunteers who cleared debris, fixed roofs Published 11:41 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

Dear Readers: I’m back home in the Mt. Olivet Community. I enjoyed my visit with Greg and LaDonna, but not the reason I was there. Thanks for all your call and especially your prayers.

The community is getting back to normal. You can still see downed trees and brush piles that the recent tornado left his signature in the Mt. Olivet community. My new roof is on and the huge trees in my front yard are gone thanks to the efforts of the Southern Baptist Associations.

The disaster relief coordinators were Leslie Busby, Sam Cobb, Rickey Polland, Tim McMillen and Winfred Lawrence. Those men worked tirelessly taking care of us older women in the community. Ms. Pat Boucot and I thank them from the bottom of our hearts.

Today is Flag Day. It was selected as a special day on June 14, 1777, by both president Wilson and Coolidge issued a proclamation asking June 14 to be observed as National Flag Day. Harry Truman signed it into law.

Betsy Ross (1752-1836) is credited with making the first flag. A group headed by George Washington commissioned the Philadelphia seamstress to execute the design.

Andrew Johnson, the 17th president of the United States, is the only president buried wrapped in the U.S. flag and his head rested on a copy of the U.S. Constitution. I love to see our flag flown over buildings, but I would love to see the Christian flag flown as much.

When driving by Mt. Olivet Church I noticed that we proudly fly both flags.

Sunday is Father’s Day. I still miss my dear sweet father, Jeff Palmertree, who died in 1947. He had electric blue eyes and auburn hair. I think of the song Daddy’s Hands when I recall his rough cracked hands.

The first line is: Daddy’s Hands were soft and gentle when I was crying; Daddy’s hands were strong as steel when I’d done wrong. Daddy’s hands weren’t always gentle, but I’ve come to understand, there was always love in daddy’s hands.

Phone or text Donna @ 901-828-8824 with questions or comments.