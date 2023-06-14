Gentry presented Supervisors Scholarship

Published 8:03 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By Staff reports

The Panola County Board of Supervisors chose Anderson Gentry of Pope as this year’s MS Association of Supervisors scholarship recipient for the county. (Staff)

The Panola County Board of Supervisors chose Anderson Gentry of Pope as this year’s Mississippi Association of Supervisors scholarship recipient for the county. Each of the 82 boards of supervisors in the state select a high school graduate from their respective county to receive the recognition.

Gentry, who graduated from Magnolia Heights School last month, is the son of Judd and Lacey Gentry. He will be enrolled in the ag aviation program at Delta State University this fall.

Supervisors Cole Flint (left) and John Thomas made the presentation at Monday’s meeting of the board at the Batesville Courthouse. (Staff)

