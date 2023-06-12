Nellie Katherine Tindall Harris Published 2:15 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

Nellie Katherine Tindall Harris, 78, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North MS, in Oxford, MS. Nellie was born in Water Valley, MS on December 1, 1944, to Janie Chandler and Robert Howard McCullar. She enjoyed the outdoors, working her vegetable garden and was an excellent cook. Her specialty was her caramel cake, which everyone loved. Nellie loved her cows, to say the least! Each one had a name and she enjoyed showing them off and introducing them to everyone. She was a faithful member of Terza Methodist Church, since 1965, and was a kind lady, devoted wife, a nurturing mother, and loving grandmother. Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes, her husband, Lamar Harris, of Batesville; one daughter, Sherry Cook (Larry) of Batesville and one stepdaughter, Tonya Hylander (Brandon) of Walls; one son, Howard Tindell (Robin) of Saltillo and one stepson, Ray Harris (Martha) of Cary, NC; eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson. A visitation will be at held Dickins Funeral Home in Batesville, on Sunday, May 28, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Terza Methodist Church, Batesville, MS, on Monday 29, 2023, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Terza Cemetery. Memorial donations may be sent to American Cancer Society, 607 W. Main St., Suite C, Tupelo, MS 38804 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000. Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105. Dickins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Harris family during this difficult time.