Wanda Sue Stevens, 68 Published 6:40 pm Sunday, June 11, 2023

Wanda Sue Stevens, 68, of Fulton, passed away Sunday morning June 11, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

The family will receive friends Wednesday June 14, from 1 p.m. until the funeral service begins at 2 p.m., all at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. Interment will follow in Forrest Memorial Park.

Wanda was born January 1, 1955 in Marks to the late Herman Tutor and Maurice McGregory Tutor. Wanda worked as a bookkeeper and loved traveling, especially to the Grand Canyon and Las Vegas. She enjoyed camping and going to car shows with her beloved husband, John, as well. Above all, Wanda possessed a strong love for her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by three brothers, Gary Tutor, Travis Tutor, and Troy Tutor.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory include her husband, John Stevens, of Fulton, four children, Ryan Stevens, of Mantachie, Laticia Wilson (Mike), of West Point, David Anderson (Michelle), of Hattiesburg, and Jerry Anderson, Jr., of Batesville, and four siblings, Terry Tutor, Ronald Tutor, Randall Tutor, and Sheila Tutor, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.