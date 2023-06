Persimmon Hill VBS set for June 19-21 Published 6:15 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Persimmon Hill M.B. Church has scheduled a three-night Vacation Bible School for June 19-21. Time is 7 p.m. nightly.

This year’s theme is “Faith Builders” and the guest speaker will be Rev. Carl Ray. All are cordially invited.

Church pastor is the Rev. Andrew Fluker.