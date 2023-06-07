Panola County Jail Log Published 8:00 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

May 29

Eric Dwayne Mitchell, 755 Central Academy Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Michael Anthony Tisdale, 1362 Grant Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

May 30

Justin Hathaway Holmes, 209 Glendale St., Senatobia, charged with DUI and child endangerment.

Taleisha Shantae Lloyd, 434 Taylor St., Como, charged with disturbance of the peace and resisting arrest.

Darius Raymond Barksdale, 4238 Curtis Rd., Batesville, arrested for probation violation, held for Miss. Dept. of Corrections.

Jacob Takota McKee, 151 Nelson Spur Rd., Pope, charged with DUI (other), no insurance, and no tag.

Dominiquie Lasha Leverson, Hwy. 35W, Sardis, charged with embezzlement.

Antwon Smith, 250 Mississippi Ave., Sledge, charged with DUI (other).

Sky Randy Braxton, 1050 Quitman Ave., Crowder, held for sentencing.

Stephen Tyler Striegel, 1312 Waldrup Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

May 31

Justin Randall Crockett, 2418 Country Club Rd., Senatobia, charged with felony malicious mischief.

Joshua Mandella Cannon, 13221 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Brian Adam Nelson, 1518 Robinson Ave., Carthans, MO, held for sentencing.

Timothy Kevin Ott, 39723 Hwy. 315, Batesville, charged with DUI.

June 1

Malik Rashad Hullette, 5668 Grove Lane, Horn Lake, charged with DUI (other).

Leonard Clayton Pettit, 222 Forest Dr., Sardis, charged with failure to comply with Drug Court.

Gary Wayne Howard, 7153 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with false pretense.

Dacamean Reun Bobo, 402 Lincoln St., Sardis, charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

June 2

Dianah Nicole Welch-Switzer, 75 Switzer Rd., Grenada, arrested on a bench warrant.

Toby Lee Tucker, 2221 Garden Dr., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

June 3

Wilton Gerald Tippitt, 365 Camille St., Sardis, charged with disturbance of the peace.

June 4

Charlie Wren Armstrong, Jr., 203 Darby Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

John Thomas Marion, Jr., 332 Bill Wallace Sub., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Randy Wayne Leverett, 22 Hwy. 310, Crenshaw, charged with simple assault.

Jonquill Montez White, 507 MLK Dr., Duck Hill,

Michael Franshauwn Eskridge, 514 Sykes St., Duck Hill, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Stacy Dewayne Ford, 2304 W. Seven St., Hattiesburg, charged with DUI (third), failure to stop for blue lights, and destruction of a roadway.

Shaunrie Martez Raykel Clark, Jr., 107 Goodhaven Rd., Batesville, charged with aggravated assault.