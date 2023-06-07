Adult baseball league coming to Batesville Published 1:45 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Meet-and-greet info event set for Sunday

By Jake Davis

Batesville’s first-ever adult baseball league is set to kick off competition this summer as they begin their inaugural season at American Legion Park.

Commissioner Weldon Meng said there is substantial interest in an adult league, adding that there has been substantial demand for one in recent years.

“I want to thank everyone for their excitement and interest in this league,” Meng said. “An adult league in this area is long overdue.”

The league will host a meet-and-greet style workout from 2-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, where participants will engage in hitting, throwing and fielding drills before being added to teams.

Players who are not already part of a team are encouraged to come to the workout in order to be placed on a team.

Batesville Parks and Recreation Director Heath Fullilove said city officials are supportive of the new league and he is personally excited to see events at American Legion Park.

“We work hard to keep all our parks in Batesville neat and ready for family events, but the American Legion Park and field is special because there is so much sports history and family memories there,” Fullilove said.

“With the big oak trees and the playground for children, it really is a nice play to watch Sunday afternoon baseball. The Parks Department will keep the field in top shape, we have plenty of good parking, and good concessions, so we hope to see lots of families when this league gets going,” he said.

The league will hold games on July 9, 16, 23 and 30, as well as Aug. 6. Additional dates later in the summer have also been scheduled in case of rain-outs.

Each team will play five games this season, with an expectation to play a full season of 10-12 games as well as playoffs next year.

The entry fee for each player is $85 for the season, with additional fees for field rentals and umpires.

The league will compete on a standard high school-sized field and will adhere to high school baseball rules.

“We are very excited to begin the league and be a part of its growth and competitiveness for years to come,” Meng said. “Once the initial teams are established the team managers will receive most of the updates through the season and are expected to pass it to their players.”

For more information, please contact commissioner Weldon Meng at weldonmeng@yahoo.com or call 662-501-9040.