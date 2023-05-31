Mississippi State Fair dates announced Published 10:44 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson has announced the dates for the 164th Mississippi State Fair. The upcoming 2023 State Fair will be held Thursday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson.

“We’re excited to announce the dates for this year’s annual Mississippi State Fair,” said Commissioner Gipson. “Fairgoers can expect all their favorite rides, events, livestock shows, concerts and foods to be on display across the 105-acre grounds. Our staff is working tirelessly to ensure we have another safe and successful fair, with even more family-friendly attractions and nationally recognized artists.”