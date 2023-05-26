MHP on high visibility during Memorial Day weekend Published 10:51 am Friday, May 26, 2023

‘Click-it or Ticket’ campaign underway

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) will focus enforcement efforts for the

2023 Memorial Day Holiday Travel Period, which began on Friday, May 26, at 6 a.m.

and concludes on Tuesday, May 30 at midnight.

Troopers will work diligently to promote safe travel by conducting high-visibility enforcement efforts. The Memorial Day Holiday Travel Period coincides with the national “Click-it or Ticket” safety campaign, in turn, the state occupant restraint laws will be a priority during this holiday weekend.

The enforcement of speeding, distracted, and impaired driving laws will also be heavily focused on, along with the use of safety checkpoints, with hopes of reducing crashes throughout this period.

“As we enjoy this time with our family and friends on this Memorial Day, let us remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Let us also thank law enforcement state, and nationwide, who made the commitment to keep our state and roadways safe. Stay safe this holiday weekend”

During the 2022 Memorial Day Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, MHP investigated 125 crashes with four fatalities and made 375 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems. MHP also issued 1,615 citations for occupant restraint violations during that enforcement

Period.

“The Mississippi Highway Patrol is prepared for this Memorial Day Holiday,” said Lt. Colonel Malachi Sanders. “Troopers are tasked with monitoring the high-traffic areas through routine patrols and safety checkpoints. We will utilize other areas of the enforcement division, as well as coordinate with local law enforcement to minimize the likelihood of accidents and major incidents. MHP is expecting a safe holiday period. We are asking the public to be mindful of distracted drivers and seat belt safety.”