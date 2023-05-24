Put your stories on paper for future generations Published 2:19 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

It’s been an interesting week here at Mt. Olivet and surrounding communities. Shady Grove and Mt. Olivet both had a Mother Daughter tea on the Saturday before Mother’s Day. It was well attended by all.

The Mt. Olivet choir sang a beautiful rendition of “If I Could Hear My Mother Pray Again.” The congregation was given the opportunity to name a mother, mother-in-law or grandmother to whom they wanted this song sung in memory of. It was a very moving ceremony.

Do all of you get the address stickers that many businesses and charities send out as a way to raise money? I’m sure we all do. It is my philosophy that I will not use the stickers if I did not make a donation to the cause. It cost money to print and I wish there was an address that we could use to ask them to discontinue sending to our address.

I look forward to St. Jude and I hope all who get them will give generously. I enjoy giving to the Arbor Foundation and look forward to the 12 trees that they promise. Pretty shortly I will receive a small bundle about 10 inches high. The small twigs will have various colors on them to represent the name of the trees that are in the small bundle. I have yet to get the little fellas to survive.

LaDonna is busy landscaping her huge yard with knock out roses, hydrangeas, azalea’s and many annuals that will soon be blooming. There is evidence of an old house placed on the hill that they have chosen. They have found broken china and other evidence that there might have been a house there. Probably a log house.

It is not time for the crepe myrtle to bloom, but there were three or four blooming last year when they dozed down the hill for a driveway. Crepe myrtles do not grow out in the wild, and I’m sure that had to have been set out.

There is no one to ask about things of the past. Elizabeth Browning was sharing with me how we wish we could go back in time and ask more questions. At that time, we probably took everything for granted or had no interest at that time. I am making a point to tell Alex all the history of the land and what a sacrifice our forefathers must have made. The land has been in the Traywick family since 1891. I am trying to write the history of life back then for him.

Parents and grandparents, sit down soon and write on the history and interesting stories about the ancestors. You think that they are not interested now, but someday they will be like Elizabeth Browning and I, when we wished we had asked more questions.

The Panola County singing convention is this Saturday, May 28, at 3 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church. We are expecting a huge crowd this year. We welcome soloists or groups.

Please get in touch with me for more information. Text or call 901-828-8824.