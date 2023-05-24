Community Garden volunteers have big plans Published 10:58 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

A group of volunteers has planted a large community garden on Patton Lane and encourages anyone wanting to participate to join their effort.

Upward Bound Community Outreach Reach Center is located at 114 Woods St. in Batesville. It has been in this location servicing the Patton Lane community in various aspects since 2016 under the directions of Miley Davison (president/director), Victoria Willis (vice president/secretary) and Carrie Thomas (financial officer/treasurer).

Board members are Anthony Morris, James Muhammad, Melvin Tucker, Arrece Webb and Gayla and Gary McGee. Two of the members are blind and three are veterans. They are all retired. This makes up the resolute nine-member team of volunteers making a difference in the community.

The Upward Bound mission is to create programs to enhance health and social well-being through an active process of becoming aware of the benefit of natural vegetables and herbs through beginning growth and preparation.

The goal is to increase the growth of community vegetable gardens while encouraging the making of healthy food choices for adults and children to help reduce health disparities and also provide information on simple health remedies from natural plants.

Programs in crafts, reading and other areas are being established to generate community participation and concerns about having a more productive and safe living space.

The group is enthusiastic about increasing service and programs in the community to help eliminate the health crisis facing underserved individuals with knowledge of eliminating some of the health crisis by changing eating habits.

All fruits and vegetables produced in the garden are free to the community. Volunteers are always welcome.