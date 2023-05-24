Batesville Fire Department call log Published 4:33 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Call Log

May 16

8:51 a.m. – Medical Center Dr., Panola Medical, breaker box is smoking near the loading dock.

9:20 a.m. – Sunrise Cove, subject not responding in home, forced entry needed.

8:45 p.m. – Sherwood Cove, 76 year old female has fallen, lift assist needed.

May 17

6:48 a.m. – Thomas St., subject in a Chevrolet Cruze has a medical emergency.

9:08 a.m. – Hwy. 6 and Lowe’s Home Center area, two vehicle accident with entrapment, female is having a seizure.

1:22 p.m. – Edwards St., 74 year old female with low blood sugar.

6:10 p.m. – Vance St., 59 year old dialysis patient has medical emergency.

May 18

2:55 a.m. – Armstrong St., caller reports fire in a wall.

9:26 a.m. – McKinney Rd., structure fire, female is running in and out of the house caller said.

May 19

6:42 a.m. – Perkins Lane, 48 year old male has fallen and is unconscious.

12:40 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Batesville Muscle and Fitness, subject is seriously ill.

7:33 p.m. – Hwy. 51 and McDonalds area, two vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

10:29 p.m. – Public Square, 63 year old male has swelling in legs and feet.

May 20

4:47 a.m. – Doris St., 73 year old female with high blood pressure.

7:33 a.m. – Hwy. 35S, residential fire alarm, no contact with the keyholder.

8:21 a.m. – Patton Lane, 66 year old female unable to move, Lifeguard also enroute.

8:19 p.m. – Doris St., 73 year old female not feeling well.

May 22

4:45 a.m. – Bates St., 68 year old male has fallen, needs lift assist.

9:35 a.m. – Baker St., 92 year old subject with medical emergency.

11:21 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Jiffy No. 7, male subject in gold Honda needs assistance.

2:12 p.m. – Keating Rd., fire alarm.

8:21 p.m. – MLK Dr., 64 year old female with medical emergency.

9:18 p.m. – Sweetgum Dr., smell of natural gas in house.