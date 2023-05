Youth Fishing Rodeo at Enid Published 9:56 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The North Mississippi Fish Hatchery at Enid Lake hosted its annual youth fishing rodeo May 20 with more than 350 people in attendance. This is an annual, free event for youth 15 and under. This year Heafner Motors helped sponsor the event. (Enid Lake)