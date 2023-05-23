Local boxer edging his way to the top Published 4:40 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Webster putting in the work for success in the ring

The stage is only growing bigger for Courtland native, boxer Teddy Webster. Driven by love for family and some demons from his past, Webster – whose name is sometimes tagged with the catchphrase “Straight Out The Jungle,” is undoubtedly fired up about reaching his goals, both inside and outside the ring.

Webster currently has a 5-1 record in the heavyweight class, with a pair of knockouts, but his goal is to eventually drop down to cruiserweight, also known as light heavyweight, and redirect his focus on competing for the title in that class, with hopes of best utilizing his size and power.

As far as training is concerned, Webster has been running at least 10 miles a week, as well as performing other cardio-related workout routines.

“I’m on a bigtime diet,” said Webster, about his current regimen, “and I’m in the weightroom a little bit.”

Webster most recently stepped out of his comfort zone and fought at the Emerald Queen Casino in Seattle, WA on April 7, against top prospect Dante Stone out of Chandler, AZ, who began the fight with a 11-1 record. The objective was to see how he fared on the world stage with top level contenders.

The fight streamed live online through YouTube, and Webster’s fans were able to support him and discuss the fight in real time.

Unfortunately he lost by decision, but hung in the fight the entire match. Some fans even protested that the referee’s calls appeared in favor of the opponent, and that Webster clearly deserved the second and sixth rounds. After that, he was essentially only left with the option of a KO to come back for the win.

But nobly, he regarded the outcome as a stepping stone towards achieving bigger goals, including dropping the weight.

“The only way you can avoid losing is by never trying, but even then you lose the ability to accomplish something great,” said Webster.

Some of his local fight venues have included The Fitz in Tunica, The Lyric Theatre in Oxford, and at Tupelo Furniture Market, where a memorable one took place in 2021, against Nathan Bedwell.

“He was a tough guy, I feel like we both went at it,” Webster said. “It was a great fight.”

Webster, who attended but didn’t graduate South Panola High School, found himself drawn to some trouble in his youth.

“I started running the street, just fighting,” recalled Webster, “Costing my family money to get me out of jail.”

It was some backyard “guns down, hands up”-style fighting that turned everything around, as what grew to be a popular local attraction after just a few times eventually would draw hundreds of spectators.

Webster would ultimately meet his manager Codie Shuffield through one of these backyard bouts, since the fight had been streaming live on Facebook, and Shuffield caught it and was impressed. The two men with much in common quickly hit it off.

After having paid his dues on the local boxing circuit, Webster now looks to expand further into the national market.

“Everybody wants to fight me from out this way, but I want to get out and get my name out into the world,” said Webster, who spoke of a possible July fight in Texas.

The WBC (World Boxing Council) belt, the most prestigious in the sport – once worn by Tyson and Ali – are what Webster has his sights on in the long haul.

Although the fuel for his fire will always be his loved ones, and his drive to use the trouble from his past as a motivator. Coming up in Panola without a father, and the struggles thereafter his family has endured, have produced much of Webster’s drive.

“The number one thing is my family,” he said. “I’m just going to keep pushing harder and harder, until I get to that top spot. That big money check.”