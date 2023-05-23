Jim Travis Rainey, Jr., 62 Published 8:31 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Jim Travis Rainey, Jr., 62, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the North MS Specialty Hospital in Batesville.

A memorial service for Travis will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Travis was born on August 20, 1960, to the late Jim Travis Rainey, Sr. and Evelyn Dee Rainey in Nashville. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Navy for two years.

The family he leaves behind includes his wife, Daisy Rainey of Sarah; two children, Shaina Wells of Sarah, and Ryan Rainey of Memphis; one sister, Evelyn Cherie Young of Lebanon, TN; and three grandchildren, Kinleigh, Hagen, and Mason.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by one son, Jim Travis Rainey, III.