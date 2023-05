Bart Beard, 62 Published 9:31 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

Bart Beard, 62, passed away Wednesday morning, May 17, 2023 at his home in Sardis.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, May 19, at the Sardis United Methodist Church with the interment to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Sardis.

The family will receive friends prior the service beginning at 10 a.m.

Wells Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.