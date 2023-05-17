Panola County patrolman named Trooper of the Year Published 6:38 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Sgt. Moses recognized for saving life of Como woman

“I treat everyone I stop like how I want my wife and my daughter treated: with respect.”

By Marie McMullan

The Mississippi Highway Patrol honored Sergeant Troy Moses as the 2022 MHP Statewide Trooper of the Year on May 15.

Moses, who has worked with the Highway Patrol for 15 years, earned his nomination after performing lifesaving measures for a gunshot wound victim in September.

The state patrolman had been stationed nearby when reports came that a Como woman had been shot in the leg.

“It was obvious that she had a pretty bad wound to her lower right leg,” Moses said.

Upon recognizing the extent of her injury, Moses applied a tourniquet to limit the bleeding, according to a press release from the Department of Public Safety.

“A failure to act could have led to a tragic outcome,” the release said.

A Jackson native, Moses began his career in law enforcement in Batesville in 2000. He spent time in the Army, stationed both at Fort Irwin in California and Iraq. While in combat, Moses was assigned to an Executive Protection unit and the 155th Brigade Combat Team.

“I’ve been put in stressful situations and now it’s normal,” said Moses. His combat experience made his lifesaving response to the Como shooting second nature. “Working under pressure and staying calm and focusing on the task at hand is how you’re successful” in saving lives and serving the public.

“If I stay calm, all the officers, patients or victims will stay calm.”

Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps, who was also on the scene of the Como incident, wrote the letter of recommendation that led to Moses being chosen. Phelps and Moses have a long work history, with the current sheriff serving as Moses’ supervisor for several years when he was also a state trooper.

Monday afternoon, after learning that Moses had won the award, Phelps praised the trooper.

“You won’t find an officer that works any harder than Troy,” the sheriff said. “Many times I’ve seen him go beyond what was required to help other officers of the public. He’s one of the good ones for sure.”

“In all the years we’ve worked together I can’t ever remember calling him to ask for help with something that he didn’t say yes and come on,” Phelps said. “He is a true public servant and I’m so glad he won this award. All of Panola County should be proud to have him serving us.”

For Moses, family life has always revolved around public service. Coming from a long line of military members, Moses was exposed to law enforcement early on.

After more than two decades of marriage and raising three children, Moses has found a way to balance the stressful demands of his work with his personal life.

“When you get home you have to act like everything is okay,” he said. “It can be difficult sometimes balancing that lifestyle being a cop and balancing that lifestyle.”

Moses’ nomination accompanies an acute awareness that law enforcement officers have a responsibility to treat all citizens fairly and with justice.

“You have to have a good work ethic, good work morals, and you have to have integrity to do what’s right,” said Moses.

“I treat everyone I stop like how I want my wife and my daughter treated: with respect.”

Moses hopes to continue his career in public service—he said he is contemplating running for public office in the future – with his award not closing that chapter of his life.

“My whole life has been around public safety and helping people,” said Moses.