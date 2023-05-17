Panola County Jail Log Published 2:04 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

May 8

Brittney Nichole Strunk, 6480 Birchfield Circle, Horn Lake, held for DeSoto County.

Byron Lamar Alderman, 11059 Lamey Bridge Rd., D’iberville, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Antonio Cox, 357 Lee Jennings Rd., Como, charged with domestic violence/simple assault.

Charles Nicolas Hargett, 1393 Magarrity Dr., Charleston, charged with careless driving, no proof of insurance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Jessi Nicole Gibson, 164 Rudd Rd., Sardis, charged with malicious mischief and held on a BPD warrant.

May 9

Stephanie Letesha Watson, 6295 Sandhurst Rd., Horn Lake, charged with driving with a suspended license.

Tacy Delloyd Davis, Jr., 302 Hope Ave., Como, charged with conspiracy.

May 10

Gabriella Moon Ashby, 958 E. Lee St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other) and no drivers license.

Quentin Keith Faulkner, 211 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court – sentenced to 30 days.

Justin Jerome Roberts, 3754 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, charged with domestic violence/simple assault, disturbance of the peace, and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Lacravous James Eppinger, 217 Hwy. 51S, Como, charged with armed robbery.

Kelly Diann Goodell, 125 Woolfolk Rd., Senatobia, charged with DUI and failure to comply.

May 11

Willie Stanford Harris, 211 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

John Luther Kennedy, 15872 Heron Bay Loop, Coden, AL, charged for failure to register as a sex offender.

Nathan Charles Johnson, 68 Randall Rd., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence/simple assault.

Edward Davis, Jr., 1501 Hentz Rd., Pope, charged with domestic violence/simple assault and trespassing.

Ashley Diane Patton, 214 Broad St., Batesville, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Ethan Maurice Fondren, 1581 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with domestic violence/simple assault by intimidation.

Gary Donald Towns, 1630 Freeman Rd., Como, charged with domestic violence/simple assault.

May 12

Quantella Vonsha Towns, 1630 Freeman Rd., Como, charged with domestic violence/simple assault.

Joseph Allen Bennett, 49 Dees Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Lloyd Nolan Vance, 1124 Jeff Sanders Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

Courtney Marie McCullar, Happy Days Motel, Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct and disturbance of the peace.

Temetric Darrell Williams, 332 Mary Wood Rd., Como, charged with trespassing after warning.

Terrance Kevell Flenorl, 1610 Crescent Lane, Courtland, served weekend on sentence.

David Lovel Johnson, 794 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Jamryn Lanae Burgess, 794 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

May 13

David Wayne Allen, 160 Hubbard Rd., Pope, charged with aggravated assault.

Jacquelene Paige Allen,160 Hubbard Rd., Pope, charged with accessory after the fact.

Zachary Andrew Brazelton, 11946 Hwy. 315S, Sardis, charged with domestic violence/simple assault.

Kenneth Wayne Bailey, New Albany, held on a warrant for Hutchison City, TX.

May 14

Master Renard Bean, 1125 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, arrested of a warrant from Denton, TX.

May 15

Jason Fonzo Milam, 5550 Hwy. 6W, Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

Billy Edward Bramlett, Jr., 19130 Hwy. 51, Sardis, arrested on a warrant.