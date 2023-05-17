Glenda Ann Cocke, 76 Published 8:12 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Glenda Ann Cocke, 76, of Senatobia, passed away May 9, 2023, at Sardis Community Nursing Home, in Sardis.

Glenda was born in Holly Springs, on May 3, 1947, to Mary Strickland and Henry Earl Cocke. She was a faithful member of Thyatira Church of Christ. She enjoyed listening to country music and going on vacation. Glenda loved her animals, especially Sadie and Sissy.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving sister, Earline Cocke of Senatobia. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m., on Wednesday, May 17, at Thyatira Cemetery in Tate County. Interment will immediately follow.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Thyatira Church of Christ 26104 Hwy 4 East, Senatobia MS 38668.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cocke family during this difficult time.