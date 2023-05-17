Batesville Fire Dept. call log May 9-15 Published 9:07 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Call Log

May 9

7:47 a.m. – Power Dr., Fairfield Inn, female subject in the lobby with a medical emergency.

1:13 p.m. – Van Voris, 70 year old male with injuries to his eye.

1:30 p.m. – Leonard St., 15 year old female covered in blood, Lifeguard is en route.

3:51 p.m. – Bates St., 68 year male has fallen, lift assist needed.

5:51 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., caller advised medical emergency with grandmother.

7:59 p.m. – Martinez St., medical call for 58 year old male.

May 10

4:37 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, female subject has medical emergency in the parking lot.

6:01 a.m. – I-55 Northbound near Mile Marker 243, two car accident, no reported injuries.

7:38 a.m. – Martinez St., male subject has dizziness and vomiting.

7:41 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Fed Ex, male subject with possible heart attack.

11:43 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., subject needs lift assist.

May 11

12:32 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Sunoco Station, vehicle is on fire.

1:05 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & McDowell Rd., Panola County dump truck touching power line, line is sparking.

5:14 p.m. – Shamrock Dr., 82 year old female is weak, dizzy, and bleeding.

May 12

10:10 a.m. – Harmon Rd., 5 year old having a seizure.

5:06 p.m. – Lakewood Dr., Caramel Factory, female has fallen and has head injury.

May 14

12:01 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 24 year old female feeling dizzy.

12:33 p.m. – Lester St., smell of smoke in the hallway.

May 15

2:01 a.m. – MLK Dr., 67 year old male with high blood pressure.

2:55 a.m. – Miller St., 59 year old male with difficulty breathing.

3:33 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 50 year old male with high blood pressure.

5:55 a.m. – MLK Dr., 51 year old female not feeling well.

12:17 p.m. – Claude St., 15 year old female has passed out.

1:48 p.m. – Martinez St., 59 year old male having difficulty breathing.

11:55 p.m. – Lester St., 32 year old male with medical emergency.