Batesville Fire Dept. call log May 9-15
Published 9:07 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Call Log
May 9
7:47 a.m. – Power Dr., Fairfield Inn, female subject in the lobby with a medical emergency.
1:13 p.m. – Van Voris, 70 year old male with injuries to his eye.
1:30 p.m. – Leonard St., 15 year old female covered in blood, Lifeguard is en route.
3:51 p.m. – Bates St., 68 year male has fallen, lift assist needed.
5:51 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., caller advised medical emergency with grandmother.
7:59 p.m. – Martinez St., medical call for 58 year old male.
May 10
4:37 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, female subject has medical emergency in the parking lot.
6:01 a.m. – I-55 Northbound near Mile Marker 243, two car accident, no reported injuries.
7:38 a.m. – Martinez St., male subject has dizziness and vomiting.
7:41 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Fed Ex, male subject with possible heart attack.
11:43 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., subject needs lift assist.
May 11
12:32 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Sunoco Station, vehicle is on fire.
1:05 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & McDowell Rd., Panola County dump truck touching power line, line is sparking.
5:14 p.m. – Shamrock Dr., 82 year old female is weak, dizzy, and bleeding.
May 12
10:10 a.m. – Harmon Rd., 5 year old having a seizure.
5:06 p.m. – Lakewood Dr., Caramel Factory, female has fallen and has head injury.
May 14
12:01 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 24 year old female feeling dizzy.
12:33 p.m. – Lester St., smell of smoke in the hallway.
May 15
2:01 a.m. – MLK Dr., 67 year old male with high blood pressure.
2:55 a.m. – Miller St., 59 year old male with difficulty breathing.
3:33 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 50 year old male with high blood pressure.
5:55 a.m. – MLK Dr., 51 year old female not feeling well.
12:17 p.m. – Claude St., 15 year old female has passed out.
1:48 p.m. – Martinez St., 59 year old male having difficulty breathing.
11:55 p.m. – Lester St., 32 year old male with medical emergency.