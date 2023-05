Leonard H. Locke, Sr., 82 Published 9:26 am Monday, May 15, 2023

Leonard H. “Bud” Locke, Sr., 82, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services will be 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until service time Saturday.