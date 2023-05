Letter: A poem for our mothers Published 1:35 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

Here is a poems for Mother’s Day:

Mothers

Mothers are special in so many ways

They can bring a smile to your darkest days.

A mother cares for her family

Being as loving as can be.

A mother is joyful and kind

A quality so rare to find.

A mother is tender and love

A gift from God above.

Happy Mother’s Day!

Freddie Ware

Memphis