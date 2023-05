Hollis Eugene Russell, 80 Published 9:51 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

Hollis Eugene “T-Boy” Russell, 80, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his home near Batesville.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Crowder Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday evening, May 19, at Wells Funeral Home.