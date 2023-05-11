Abundance of glory from the abundance store Published 8:38 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

Live a great river and like the overflowing stream. Like the Euphrates River. The sentiment, at once so mild and tender, which is felt by a true mother for her child is used to illustrate the love of God for his people. (Isa. 66:6-14; I Cor. 3:1-2, I Thes. 2:7, and II Cor. 11:2)

Mother’s draw out the best of their children when day is dawn, like a painting of many colors. We share the pitfalls of tomorrow as we scream into life at the time of new birth. Cry out my child, because I am near. Please do not let go, for I am near.

Remember the vine that leads you to the love within yourself. It burns like fire shut up within time and space. Kiss the brow of your mother’s love as she leaves you to grow into the woman of the light.

Many lie in darkness seeking the call of the wild with no foundation to stand upon. Wake up young mothers as you get older you will lose that precious gift you were born with.

Do not let that gift fade away. You will need it all the more as you age into another plan for your life. I cannot say it any plainer. You must have it to receive what God has for you.

To all mothers, who know how hard it is to dwell in unity with your child, when they think they know everything, God Bless You All.