Public Parking for Up In Smoke map Published 9:08 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

PUBLIC PARKING DURING THE FESTIVAL / ROAD CLOSURES – The map shows all the available parking, and mentions a few other places where you can park outside the area. All the red are areas CLOSED during the fest. The BLUE is private parking only!! PLEASE be courteous and do not park in people’s yards…. You will be towed at your expense.