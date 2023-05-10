Property Transfers Published 9:48 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Property transfers between May 1-5, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County

Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Richard Crump to Shirley Carothers, Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Nolan Evans West and Tabitha Peters West to Joseph C. Johnson, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Nolan Evans West and Tabitha Peters West to Gary Waymon DeLoach and Tina Marie DeLoach, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Nancy H. Jetton to James W. Jetton, Nancy H. Jetton, Leslie Jetton Sweitzer and James W. Jetton, Jr., Lot 41, Wildwood Subdivision.

Reginald Johnson to the Reginald Johnson Trust, Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Charlie D. Berryhill to Anthony L. Berryhill, 2.6 acres within Section 29, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Boyd D. Perkins, Jr. and Reba Perkins to Michael and JoAnn Swible, A part of the North Half of Section 18, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Woodmark Investments, LLC to Two Six Management, LLC, A Lot in Block 97, Section 8, Township 9, Range 7.

Estate of Mary Irene Arnold (deceased) to Darrell and Richard Arnold, Northwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Cynthia Anne Prince to Cynthia Anne Prince and Billy Wayne Prince, Northeast Half of Lot 6, Green Acres Subdivision, being the Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South. Range 7 West.

Druetto Construction, LLC to Rockin R Realty, LLC, Part of Lot 3, Block 23, Original Town of Batesville.

Bridge Four Properties, LLC to Alex Kent Wilburn, Fraction of the North Half of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Kathleen Hays Ray (deceased) to Jane Anderson Williams, Angie Carroll, Stacy Williamson, Anna Grace Weaver, Jerry Anderson, Jr., Vicky Tindall, Tracy Goodnight, Erik Weaver, David Anderson and Chris Flemmons, A parcel in Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

5H Properties, LLC to Kennedy Investment, LLC, Part of the North Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Judy Thornburg to Rickey and Angela McIver, Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Cathey Miller, who acquired title as Cathey Laverne Rudd, to Cathey Miller, A parcel in Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

William F. Wilson to Jospeh Patrick Red and Ali Taylar Red, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

WAKE, LLC to Russell Kirk Rowsey and Jayme Alford Rowsey, Lot 4 of Cypress Point Subdivision.

Cole & Cole Properties, LLC to Cole Road Properties, LLC, A part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Amanda Pope to Toby and Lorri Boggan, 21.83-acre tract, more or less, in the Northeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

Robert G. King to Thomas Hassell, Part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Perry Arnold to 3rd Base, LLC, West Half of the West Half of the Northeast Quarter and the West Half of the East Half of the West Half of Northeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.