Panola County Jail Log Published 2:47 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

May 1

Antrayvious Cortez Laws, 38 Shell Rd., Batesville, charged with speeding, following too closely, disorderly conduct, and no insurance.

Terrance Milton Ellis, 109 Jones St., Courtland, held as a State Inmate.

Tyrus Lewhan Maze, 605 Catchings St., Marks, charged with two counts of speeding, reckless driving, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Eric Maurice Fondren, 1581 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI refusal.

May 2

Vernell Butler, 202 Coon Butler Rd., Sardis, charged with simple assault.

Robert Trevell Oliver, 124 East Mill St., Sardis, charged with DUI, speeding, and possession of a controlled substance.

Carolina Butler, 202 Coon Butler Rd., Sardis, charged with simple assault.

Ezekiel Dawontae Butler, 202 Coon Butler Rd., Sardis, charged with simple assault.

Desha Shawniece Dugger, 314 Warren St., Como, charged with false pretense and falsely reporting a crime.

Tiffany Marie Cox, 210 Oak Ave., Como, charged with false pretense.

Oshanna Q’shane Wright, 115 Hightower St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Gregory Duane Coleman, 1813 Belmont Rd., Sardis, charged with public drunkenness.

Reshun Emmanuel Hewettle, 211 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with shoplifting and trespassing.

Charles Irvin Corley, 138 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, charged with domestic violence.

Darrelle Nelson Jones, 287 Atkins St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Darious Travantoe Ruffin, 702 Hampton Dr., Horn Lake, charged with contempt of court.

Renan Smith, 75 Shaw Rd., Pope, charged with contempt of court.

Sebastian Baltazor Domingo, 105 Johnson St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Charles Elliot McIntyre, 2010 Al Lipscomb Way, Dallas, charged with shoplifting.

May 3

Quintravious Dehae Antione Milam, 611 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Thomas Franklin Byrd, 4324 Sees Chapel Rd., Sarah, charged with grand larceny.

Quinterious Jaberal Jones, 884A Partee Rd., Como, arrested on an outstanding warrant.

May 4

Donte Dehon Woodall, 450 Bibbs Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Tyler Gene Golden, 109 Plum Point Rd., Senatobia, charged with DUI (other).

Lamarcus Rashun Jackson, 404 Alcorn St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Jarrad Jerrell Petty, 4903 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, charged with DUI (other).

Brandon Scott Atkinson, 209 Pamela St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness and simple assault.

Tyler Dewayne McGregory, 111 Eureka St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness and possession of paraphernalia.

Makaila Elise Polite, 142 Oakleigh Dr., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

May 5

Roy Jones, 608 E. Lee St., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrested, and providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

J.T. Blackmon, 1206 Carlson St., Water Valley, held for Illinois officials.

Steven Toliver, 7763 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, charged with willful trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, and petit larceny.

Christopher Duke, 25 Knollwood Dr., Belleville, IL, charged with resisting arrest, failure to comply, and public drunkenness.

Terrrance Kevell Flenorl, 1610 Crescent Cove, Southaven, serving weekend time.

Latyreion Tashawn Pettis, 443 Taylor St., Como, charged with shooting into a dwelling.

May 6

Jamia Jahna Cannady, 1095 Elm Circle, Charleston, charged with contempt of court.

Ronnie Dell House, 229 Hays St., Batesville, charged with six counts of contempt of court/failure to appear.

May 7

Keenan Dangelo Hentz, 11096A Hwy. 51S, Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant.

Kayleight Marie Vanraalte, 1010 Patriot Dr., Mankato, MN, held for investigation.

Sebastian Paul Manasca, 1010 Patriot Dr., Mankato, MN, held for investigation.

Montrell Lashan Chapman, 3881 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with simple assault.

Marlon Jermaine Tucker, 435 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Aaron Derelle Heffner, 306 Percyville St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Jose Abraham Hernandez, 22926 Hwy. 35, Batesville, charged with DUI.