Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with mothers Published 10:00 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

It’s getting to be Bible School time in Panola County. Please text me dates so we can have as many children as possible attend several different ones.

Shady Grove Baptist will have Bible School June 5-9. Times will be announced later. Tracey Pierce is the director.

Fletcher Moorman is the interim pastor at Black Jack Presbyterian. They will celebrate Bible School on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This one day will be filled with fun and Christian activities, and pizza for lunch. All are invited.

Since it’s on a Saturday, parents who work during the week have the opportunity to bring the kids to the Bible School. Black Jack is located at 222 Ales Road.

I love to pick up my Panolian and see pictures of young people engaging in wholesome activities. In last week’s newspaper there was a picture of Wilson Russell teeing off in a South Panola Golf tournament. He is the grandson of Johnny and Shellie Russell.

Georgia Ware is in another photo in the paper. She is named after her great-grandmother Georgia Traywick, and is the granddaughter of Janet and Bodean Ware.

It’s Springfest time and although the theme and activities are a little different this year there will be something for everyone. I have a question though. Do we get to sample the food after the Great Smoke Out? Do they need another judge?

Todd Franklin of Franklin Farms and McCullar Peach Orchard reports that, so far, we will have an excellent harvest of peaches this year.

This Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m., Mt. Olive Methodist will have a Mother-Daughter Tea. All mothers and daughters are invited to attend. If you are unable to bring a mother or daughter with you, come anyway and adopt someone for the day.

Sunday is Mother’s Day, founded by Anne Marie Jarvis in May 1908, because her mother thought there should be a day set aside to honor mothers every spring. After her mother’s death she led a movement to establish the special day and President Woodrow Wilson officially declared it on May 9, 1914.

However, Miss Jarvis became so disheartened with the growing commercialization of the day that she tried to have it rescinded. What would Miss Jarvis think about the money making holiday it has turned out to be?

Miss Jarvis was one of 16 children, of which only four survived. The very first Mother’s Day celebration was held in Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Graton, W.V. She passed out carnations. They are the symbol of beauty and eternity. Even the help was given the day off to visit their mothers.

When people would ask 102-year-old Mrs. Jessie Palmertree, Mrs. Connie Durham, and Mrs. Edna Billingsly what was the secret to their longevity, they always quoted the fifth commandment of the Bible: Honor thy father and mother, that your days may be long upon the Earth.

Some interesting quotes about Mothers:

“A mother is one who can take the place of all others, but whose place no one else can take.”

“Life doesn’t come with a manual, so it comes with a mother.”

“The best place to cry is in a mother’s arms.”

“A mother’s love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible.”

Said a little boy to his mother on Mother’s Day, “Sit down, mommie, it’s your day. Don’t do no work, you can always catch up tomorrow.”

Happy Mother’s Day to all. Call or text me your news or make a suggestion, 901-828-8824. New email address is donnatraywick@icloud.com