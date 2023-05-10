Fire Log Published 4:46 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Batesville Fire Dept.

Fire Log

May 2

5:47 a.m. – I-55 Southbound near Mile Marker 249, one vehicle accident, car has hit guardrail, unsure of injuries.

1:01 p.m. – Lester St., elderly patient outside with difficulty breathing.

5:14 p.m. – Lester St., elderly patient having difficulty breathing.

May 3

12:31 a.m. – Autumn Ave., 32 year old female having difficulty breathing.

1:23 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, GE Aviation, fire alarm.

11:51 a.m. – Ward Dr., 80 year old female has medical emergency.

12:34 p.m. – Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, fire alarm.

4:00 p.m. – Waldrup Rd., grass fire, assist needed for truck that is stuck.

4:13 p.m. – Oakley Dr., subject having a seizure.

7:21 p.m. – Patton Lane, 61 year old female with severe stomach pain.

8:27 p.m. – Jackson St., five month old with difficulty breathing.

May 4

8:03 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Burger King is on fire.

1:13 p.m. – Claude St., female subject is in severe pain.

1:13 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, subject has schizophrenia

May 5

12:41 a.m. – Tubbs Rd.. 51 year old patient on oxygen having difficulty breathing.

12:46 p.m. – Lester St., 62 year old male with high blood pressure.

12:55 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, in Loves Truck Stop area, vehicle accident, no other information, Batesville PD and Lifeguard also en route.

4:11 p.m. – College St., male subject having a seizure.

6:00 p.m. – London Cove, life assist for male subject who has fallen.

6:02 p.m. – Roper Rd., fire alarm, no contact with the keyholder.

May 6

1:25 a.m. – I-55 Southbound, Mile Marker 248, vehicle on fire.

12:13 p.m. – Church St., female has fallen, possible broken shoulder.

1:36 p.m. – Lester St., 50 year old female is shaking.

2:13 p.m. – Thomas St., 72 year old male unable to walk.

8:55 p.m. – Vance St., 49 year old male with medical emergency.

9:23 p.m. – I-55 Northbound, Mile Marker 250, vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

11:52 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, 52 year old male has passed out.

May 7

8:52 a.m. – WalMart, 70 year old female is lethargic.

11:18 a.m. – Hwy. 6W, Mike’s Food & Gas, female has passed out.

5:04 p.m. – MLK Dr., 17 year old male having body pain.

5:52 p.m. – Eureka St., 47 year old male unable to feel his legs.

6:38 p.m. – College St., 59 year old male passed out on the ground, possibly been drinking.

May 8

12:42 a.m. – King St., female has overdosed.

1:41 a.m. – Lamb Ave., assistance needed.

7:52 p.m. – James St., 63 year old male not feeling well.