Festival Lighting Going Up Published 9:40 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Batesville Fire Department employees helped the Main Street Program office erect a new set of lights near the Gazebo on the Downtown Square last week in preparation for this weekend’s Up in Smoke Food and Music Festival. Organizers said the new lighting is one of the features that will be added to the Square during the festival, with an eye toward creating a relaxed atmosphere during the event.