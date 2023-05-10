Batesville Native Reaches Milestone Published 9:53 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Magnolia Heights School head baseball coach Chris McMinn was recognized on campus last week after winning his 500th game as head coach of the Chiefs recently. McMinn played at South Panola, Northwest Community College, and Delta State University before beginning a teaching and coaching career that included stints in DeSoto County schools before accepting a position at the Senatobia college preparatory school. The coach has won 10 state championships in his 17 years at the helm of the baseball program, been named Mississippi Coach of the Year multiple times, and was selected National Coach of the Year in 2022. McMinn (far left) is pictured with his family, including his parents, Ronald and Becky McMinn.